Ruscists attacked Zaporizhzhia at night: one person died, 5 people were injured, including child. VIDEO

Russian occupation forces shelled Zaporizhzhia at night.

This was reported by the head of the RMA Oleksandr Starukh, Censor.NET informs.

"Another enemy attack! Stay in shelters! The enemy continues to terrorize the city. About a dozen new arrivals. Consequences are being established," the message said.

Later, the head of the RMA noted that as a result of a rocket attack in the center of Zaporizhzhia, a multi-story residential building was destroyed again. There are victims.

"Rescuers, medics, all relevant services are working in the city of the tragedy. People are being provided with the necessary assistance," Starukh added.

The secretary of the city council, Anatolii Kurtev, later reported about the dead person.

"Five more people were injured. Among the injured is one child who has cuts from glass fragments. Search and rescue operations are ongoing," he added.

Read more: Number of victims of Zaporizhzhia attack rises to 14 - Zelensky