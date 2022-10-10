AFU repelled attacks by Russian Federation near 4 settlements. Aviation hit 20 weapon concentration areas and 4 air defense systems, - General Staff

The two hundred and twenty-ninth day of the Ukrainian nation’s heroic resistance to the Russian large-scale invasion has begun.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces.

"The adversary is trying to hold the temporarily captured territories, is concentrating its efforts on attempts to disrupt the counteroffensive actions of the Defense Forces in certain directions, and is continuing to conduct offensive actions in the Bakhmut and Avdiivka directions.

The enemy is shelling the positions of our troops along the contact line, carrying out engineering equipment of defensive positions and lines in separate directions, and conducting aerial reconnaissance.

Violating the norms of International Humanitarian Law, the laws and customs of warfare, it strikes critical infrastructure and residential areas.

There remains the threat of air and missile strikes on the entire territory of Ukraine. For example, during the past day, the occupiers launched 10 rockets and 19 air strikes, carried out more than 90 attacks from rocket salvo systems.

As a result, over the past day, the infrastructure and civilians of more than 30 settlements were affected. Among them are Zaporizhzhia, Sloviansk, Novobakhmutivka, Siversk, Bilohorivka, Nikopol and Blahodativka.

The enemy used seven anti-aircraft-guided missiles to attack Zaporizhzhia. Once again, the critical infrastructure of the city and the homes of peaceful civilians were affected.

The situation in the Volyn and Polissia directions has not changed significantly.

The enemy fired in other directions:

in the Siversk direction - from mortars and barrel artillery, in the areas of Popivka, Starykove, Vorozhba, Yanzhulivka, and Myropillya settlements;

in the Slobozhansk direction - from mortars, barrels, and rocket artillery, in the areas of Chervona Zoria, Veterinarne, Strilecha, Mali Prohody, Vovchansk, Kamianka, Dvorichna, and Hrynkivka settlements;

in the Kramatorsk direction - from tanks, mortars, barrel, and rocket artillery along the entire line of contact, in particular, in the areas of the settlements of Pershotravneve, Siversk, Makiivka, Novoehorivka, Stelmakhivka, Terny, Torske, and Zarichne. Also, in the area of the settlement of Svatove, the enemy blew up railway and road bridge crossings;

in the Bakhmut direction - from tanks, mortars, barrels, and rocket artillery along the entire line of contact, in particular, in the areas of the settlements of Rozdolivka, Serebrianka, Bilohorivka, Verkhnyokamianske, Zaitseve, Krasna Hora, Soledar. In addition, the occupiers mined the area in the Berestovo region;

in the Avdiivka direction - tanks, mortars, barrel, and jet artillery shelled the areas of Avdiivka, Kamianka, Vodiane, Pervomaiske, Pisky, Krasnohorivka and Maryinka settlements.

More than 20 settlements were damaged by fire in the Novopavlovsk and Zaporizhzhia areas. In particular, Vuhledar, Novopil, Shakhtarske, Mali Shcherbaki, Velika Novosilka, Malynivka, and Mala Tokmachka.

Enemy shelling in the areas of more than 25 settlements along the entire contact line was recorded in the South Buh direction. Near Dudchany, the enemy engaged an attack UAV. In total, the occupiers made up to 30 UAV sorties in the direction of aerial reconnaissance.

The situation is critical in the 127th Rifle Regiment of the so-called 1st Army Corps. The hastily formed regiment, by the decision of the commander of the 49th Army, was immediately transferred to the first line of combat in the Kherson and Mykolaiv regions.

Relatives of mobilized servicemen prepared an appeal to the law enforcement agencies of the Russian Federation about significant losses and the inaction of the military command. There are long interruptions with water and food in the subdivisions. Military personnel, at best, are equipped with old-fashioned protective equipment, which leads to numerous casualties.

Over the past day, units of the Defense Forces have repelled enemy attacks in the areas of Ozarianivka, Kamianka, Pervomaiske, and Nevelske settlements.

The aviation of Defense Forces of Ukraine carried out 24 strikes during the past day. Damage to 20 areas of concentration of weapons and military equipment, as well as 4 anti-aircraft missile systems of the enemy, was confirmed. In addition, during the previous day, Ukrainian air defense units shot down 1 enemy Su-25 aircraft, 3 UAVs and 3 X-59 guided air missiles," the summary states.

