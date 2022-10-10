Rascists fired 10 rockets at Mykolaiv at night, there were no victims beforehand, - RMA
Russian invaders shelled Mykolaiv at night.
This was reported by the head of RMA Vitaly Kim, Censor.NET reports.
"Regarding night flights over Mykolaiv: 10 S-300 missiles. So far, no casualties," he said.
The head of the city, Oleksandr Synkevych, also stated about the shelling: "Preliminarily, there are no victims. We are currently inspecting the sites of shelling, and inspecting nearby houses. It is already known that civilian objects were affected. I will provide more information later."
