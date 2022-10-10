Occupiers hit Kyiv with rockets: It is known about dead and injured. VIDEO

The Russian occupiers attacked Kyiv.

This is reported by Censor.NET.

Explosions were heard in some districts of the capital. The work of air defense was reported.

However, the user is notified of "arrivals" on the network.

Later, the mayor of Kyiv Vitalii Klitschko reported that the explosions occurred in the Shevchenkiv district of Kyiv - in the center.

"All services are following in place. Details later," he added.

"There are injured and dead as a result of several hits in Kyiv in different places. The information is being clarified," said the spokeswoman of the State Emergency Service, Vodolaha.