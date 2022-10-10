422 children died in Ukraine due to aggression of Russian Federation, more than 804 were injured, - Prosecutor General’s Office

As of the morning of October 10, 2022, more than 1,226 children were injured in Ukraine as a result of the full-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation. According to the official information of juvenile prosecutors, 422 children died and more than 804 were injured of various degrees of severity.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the Prosecutor General's Office.

It is noted that these numbers are not final, as work is ongoing to establish them in places of active hostilities, in temporarily occupied and liberated territories.

Children were most affected in the Donetsk region - 405, Kharkiv - 252, Kyiv - 116, Mykolaiv - 76, Chernihiv - 68, Luhansk - 64, Zaporizhzhia - 68, Kherson - 57, Dnipropetrovsk - 30.

"The number of injured children has increased as a result of shelling by Russian troops on October 9 in Zaporizhzhia. One child died and eleven were injured.

On the night of October 10, a 3-year-old girl was injured as a result of enemy shelling in the Mykolaiv region," the message reads.

2,608 educational institutions were damaged due to bombing and shelling by the armed forces of the Russian Federation. Of them, 313 were completely destroyed.