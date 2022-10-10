Telegram channels report on explosions in Zhytomyr, Kyiv region and Ternopil regions

On the morning of October 10, explosions rang out in the Zhytomyr and Kyiv regions (in the Obukhiv district) during the declared air alert.

In addition, there are reports of repeated explosions in Dnipro, as well as explosions in Khmelnytskyi and Ternopil. Later, it became known that the anti-aircraft defense had been activated in the Khmelnytsk region.

According to Telegram channels, there are currently repeated explosions in the Kyiv region, where exactly - has not yet been specified.

Currently, the Russian Federation is carrying out a massive missile attack on Ukraine. New missile launches are reported.

