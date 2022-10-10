Total combat losses of Russia since beginning of war - about 62,870 people, 267 planes, 235 helicopters, 2,495 tanks, 1,486 artillery systems, 5,149 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

The Russian occupiers, who invaded the territory of Ukraine, continue to suffer losses. As of the morning of October 10, the loss of enemy personnel are approximately 62,870 people.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24/02 to 10/10 are approximately:

personnel - about 62,870 (+370) people were liquidated,

tanks - 2495 (+9) units,

armored combat vehicles - 5149 (+16) units,

artillery systems - 1486 (+9) units,

MLRS - 353 (+5) units,

air defense equipment - 181 (+1) units,

aircraft - 267 (+1) units,

helicopters - 235 (+0) units,

UAVs of operational-tactical level - 1097 (+11),

cruise missiles - 249 (+2),

ships/boats - 15 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks - 3908 (+18) units,

special equipment - 136 (+0).

"The enemy suffered the greatest losses in the Kryvy Rih and Kramatorsk directions. The data is being clarified," the message says.