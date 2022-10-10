Missile attack on Kyiv: 8 dead and 24 wounded are currently known. VIDEO
In the Shevchenkiv district of Kyiv, 8 people were killed and 24 more civilians were injured as a result of a rocket attack on Monday.
Adviser to the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, Rostyslav Smirnov, reported this on the Telegram channel, Censor.NET informs.
