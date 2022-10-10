ENG
Air defense works in Kryvy Rih. There are downed missiles, - Vilkul

Air defense works in Kryvy Rih.

Oleksandr Vilkul, the head of the RMA of Kryvy Rih, reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

"Kryvy Rih. Air defense is working. Missiles have been shot down. Everyone should stay in shelters until the end of the air alert!" - he noted.

