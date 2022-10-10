Occupiers fired 75 missiles at Ukraine, 41 of them were destroyed by air defense, - Zaluzhny

Russian occupation forces continue to launch rocket attacks.

As reported by Censor.NET, this was reported by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valery Zaluzhny on Telegram.

"The Russian Federation, a terrorist country, carries out massive missile and air strikes on the territory of Ukraine, uses attack UAVs.

In the morning, the aggressor launched 75 rockets. 41 of them were neutralized by our air defense.

The Armed Forces do everything possible to protect their fellow citizens. However, the enemy attack continues. I call on everyone to stay in shelters!" he said.

