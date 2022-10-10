Ruscists fired 15 rockets in Lviv region. Part of it was shot down by air defense, - RMA
Today, October 10, the Russian army fired 15 missiles at the territory of the Lviv region.
As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the head of the Lviv RMA, Maksym Kozytsky.
"15 rockets attacked the Lviv region. Some of them were shot down by air defense," the message says.
Kozytsky emphasized that the air alert continues and it is necessary to stay in shelters.
