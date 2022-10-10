ENG
Zelensky about mass shelling of Ukraine: They have two targets - energy facilities and people. VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelensky called on citizens to stay in shelters during an air raid alert.

He reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

"The morning is difficult. We are dealing with terrorists. Dozens of missiles, Iranian "Shahids". They have two targets.

Energy facilities - throughout the country. Kyiv and Khmelnytsk regions, Lviv and Dnipro, Vinnytsia, Ivano Frankivsk region, Zaporizhzhia, Sumy region, Kharkiv region, Zhytormyr region, Kirovohrad region, South.
They want panic and chaos, they want to destroy our energy system. They are hopeless.

The second target is people. Such a time and such targets were specially chosen to cause as much damage as possible.

Stay in shelters today. Always follow the safety rules. And always remember: Ukraine existed before this enemy appeared, and Ukraine will exist after it," the head of state emphasized.

