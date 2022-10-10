In Lviv, rockets damaged object of critical infrastructure - there is no hot water and partial light

In Lviv, Russian missiles hit a critical infrastructure facility, there is no hot water, and part of the city is without electricity.

As Censor.NET informs, the head of the Lviv City Council Andrii Sadovy reported this on Telegram.

"An explosion has been detected at a critical infrastructure facility in Lviv. The relevant services have gone to the scene," the message reads.

Sadovy noted that due to the lack of electricity, the work of the city's TPP has been temporarily suspended, so hot water is currently not being supplied.

In the city, backup power generators were started at several pumping stations to restore the water supply to the city.

Part of the city without electricity. A third of the traffic lights do not work. After the alarm is over, regulators will work at difficult intersections.