Enemy attacked four districts of Kyiv, 5 people died, 32 were injured, - KCMA

The enemy attacked four districts of Kyiv, various critical infrastructure objects were hit, five people were killed, and 32 were injured.

This was reported by the Kyiv City Military Administration, Censor.NET informs.

"The Shevchenko district. Three hits in the district. The roadway was damaged. Six cars caught fire, another 15 were damaged.

According to preliminary information, five people died, and 24 were injured. Also, two hits on various infrastructure objects. Three people were injured," the telegram channel said.

In the Sviatoshyn district, a one-story house was hit - three people were injured.

In the Holosiiv district, two hits were recorded at various objects of critical infrastructure. According to preliminary data, one person was injured.

In the Desnyany district, a critical infrastructure object was hit. According to preliminary data, one person was injured. Consequences are clarified.

Rescue services work at all places and facilities.

