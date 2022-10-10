Due to enemy strikes, Kharkiv was left without electricity and water, - Terekhov

As a result of enemy shelling on Monday, Kharkiv was left without electricity and water.

Mayor Ihor Terekhov announced this during the telethon, Censor.NET informs with reference to "Interfax-Ukraine".

"Now Kharkiv is completely without electricity. There is no electricity, no water supply, respectively," said Terekhov.

He said that the subway stopped the transportation of passengers, people were evacuated. The underground is currently operating in shelter mode.

Terekhov emphasized that there is no panic in the city.

"The situation, as in the whole of Ukraine, is tense, but, despite everything, there is no panic among the people... The mood is fighting. The city of Kharkiv was, is, and will be Ukraine," said Terekhov.

He assured that as soon as the air raid alert is lifted, repair crews will begin to eliminate the consequences of the shelling to restore water and electricity supplies.