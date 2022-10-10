ENG
Borrell reacted to massive shelling of Ukraine: "Additional military support from EU is on way"

боррель

The European Union will provide another military support in response to the shelling by Russia.

This was reported by the head of EU diplomacy Josep Borrell, Censor.NET informs.

"Deeply shocked by Russia's attacks on civilians in Kyiv and other cities of Ukraine. Such actions have no place in the 21st century. I condemn them. We are with Ukraine. Additional military support from the EU is on the way," the message reads.

