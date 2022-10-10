45 out of 80 missiles were shot down, 9 out of 12 "Shahed-136" kamikaze drones were destroyed - Air Force. INFOGRAPHICS

On October 10, at 06:00 a.m., the enraged dictator gave the order to attack the peaceful cities of Ukraine from all directions with missiles of various types, in particular from the Black Sea and the Caspian region.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Air Force Command.

High-precision land-based, sea-based, and air-based cruise missiles are used.

X-101, X-555 occupiers launched from the Caspian region from eleven Tu-95 and Tu-160 strategic bomber aircraft. Caliber cruise missiles - from ships in the Black Sea.

OTRС "Iskander" land-based - from different directions.

Also, the enemy uses missiles of S-300 anti-aircraft missile systems and Tornado-S anti-aircraft missile systems.

As of 11:40 a.m. on October 10, the enemy fired more than 80 missiles at Ukraine. Anti-aircraft defense of the Air Force in cooperation with air defense units of the Ground Forces shot down about 45 missiles!

In addition, air defense destroyed 9 out of 12 "Shahed-136" kamikaze drones.