As result of massive rocket attack on Kyiv, 5 people died and 47 were injured, - State Emergency Service

As a result of a massive Russian missile attack on Kyiv on October 10, five people were killed and 47 injured.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by Svitlana Vodolaha, head of the press service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Kyiv.

"As a result of this massive attack, we lost five people, this is preliminary information, 47 people were injured. Rescuers also saved 12 people and 24 people were evacuated by rescuers from those houses that were damaged. At the moment, rescuers are still on the spot: they are sorting out the rubble. Therefore, maybe the numbers will be a little different," she said on the air of the #UA national telethon together on Monday.

Vodolaha also noted that rescuers worked in the capital "at six points where enemy rockets hit".

