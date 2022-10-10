Goals of strikes on Ukraine have been achieved, - Ministry of Defense of Russian Federation

The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation commented on the massive shelling of the territory of Ukraine.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to RIA News.

"Today, the Russian armed forces carried out a massive strike with long-range high-precision weapons on the objects of the military management, communication, and energy systems of Ukraine - the goal of the strike was achieved, all the identified objects were hit," the message reads.

