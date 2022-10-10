President of European Parliament Metsola: "Russia will bear responsibility for these crimes"

The President of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola, called the massive bombing of Ukrainian cities by Russia a crime for which the guilty will be punished.

This is reported by the Censor.NET with reference to the Twitter account of the President of the European Parliament.

"What is happening now in Kyiv is disgusting. It once again shows the world the regime we are facing: one that targets indiscriminately. One that brings terror and death to children. This is criminal. They will be held accountable. Ukraine will win. Europe will not turn away," Metsola wrote.

