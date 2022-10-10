ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
8041 visitors online
News Russian aggression against Ukraine War
4 252 32

President of European Parliament Metsola: "Russia will bear responsibility for these crimes"

метсола

The President of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola, called the massive bombing of Ukrainian cities by Russia a crime for which the guilty will be punished.

This is reported by the Censor.NET with reference to the Twitter account of the President of the European Parliament.

"What is happening now in Kyiv is disgusting. It once again shows the world the regime we are facing: one that targets indiscriminately. One that brings terror and death to children. This is criminal. They will be held accountable. Ukraine will win. Europe will not turn away," Metsola wrote.

Watch more: Consequences of rocket attack in center of Kyiv. VIDEO

Author: 

European Parliament (233) shoot out (12873) Metsola (39)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 