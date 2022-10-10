In Kyiv city and Kyiv region, emergency power outage schedules are used, - KCSA

As a result of Russian shelling of critical infrastructure facilities, an emergency shutdown of electricity supply to consumers in Kyiv and the Kyiv region is possible.

As Censor.NET informs about this with reference to the press service of the KCSA.

"As a result of the shelling by Russian barrages of critical infrastructure facilities in the capital and the region, emergency power cutoff schedules are applied to consumers in Kyiv and the Kyiv region. Partially limited power supply to industrial customers and part of household customers in Kyiv and the entire region," the message says.

It is noted that power engineers, together with rescue services, are doing everything necessary to restore the normal operation of the power system as quickly as possible.

"Kyivvodokanal is working in the center of the capital to eliminate the damaged water supply network. But the pressure in the network has already been normalized and water supply has been provided to consumers," the KCSA added.

