The Deputy Secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, Dmytro Medvedev, believes that the goal of Russia should be "the complete dismantling of the political regime of Ukraine."

As Censor.NET informs about this.

"The Ukrainian state in its current configuration with the Nazi political regime will pose a constant, direct and clear threat to Russia. Therefore, in addition to protecting our people and protecting the country's borders, the goal of our future actions, in my opinion, should be the complete dismantling of the political regime of Ukraine," he wrote Medvedev in a telegram, emphasizing that this is his personal position.

The ex-president of the Russian Federation commented on today's missile strikes on Ukraine as follows: "The first episode has been played. There will be others."

