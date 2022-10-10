ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
7898 visitors online
News Russian aggression against Ukraine War
15 283 67

Germany is sending first of four IRIS-T SLM air defense systems to Ukraine

ппо,iris-t

Ukraine will receive the first of four IRIS-T SLM air defense systems from Germany in the coming weeks.

This was announced by the Ministry of Defense of Germany on Twitter, Censor.NET informs.

"Germany is supplying Ukraine with the first of four IRIS-T SLM air defense systems. The recent Russian missile attacks on Kyiv and other cities show how important the potential of air defense is for Ukraine's self-defense," the message reads.

See more: Russia responds to offers of real peace with missile strikes, - Zelensky. PHOTOS

Author: 

Germany (1411) weapons (2842) Anti-aircraft warfare (1454) Ukraine (5783)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 