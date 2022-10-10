Germany is sending first of four IRIS-T SLM air defense systems to Ukraine

Ukraine will receive the first of four IRIS-T SLM air defense systems from Germany in the coming weeks.

This was announced by the Ministry of Defense of Germany on Twitter, Censor.NET informs.

"Germany is supplying Ukraine with the first of four IRIS-T SLM air defense systems. The recent Russian missile attacks on Kyiv and other cities show how important the potential of air defense is for Ukraine's self-defense," the message reads.

