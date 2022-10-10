ENG
Estonian Parliament is preparing resolution on recognizing Russian Federation as terrorist country

The Estonian parliament will discuss the recognition of the Russian Federation as a terrorist country after massive missile attacks on Ukraine.

As Censor.NET reports, this was announced on Twitter by the head of the Estonian parliament's committee on foreign affairs, Marko Mihkelson.

Parliament of Estonia will introduce tomorrow a resolution that will call Russia’s regime as a terrorist one. Please follow us! https://t.co/FBy4W1MPL2

— Marko Mihkelson (@markomihkelson) October 10, 2022

