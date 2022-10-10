ENG
Air defense forces destroyed 43 out of 84 cruise missiles, 10 out of 13 kamikaze drones, - General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces reported detailed data on the Russian missile attack on Ukraine as of 2:00 p.m.

As Censor.NET informs about this with a link to the page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces.

"The Russian Federation used 84 cruise missiles, 24 unmanned aerial vehicles, of which 13 were Iranian Shahid-136.

56 targets were destroyed. Among them are 43 cruise missiles and 13 UAVs (of which 10 are of the kamikaze type)," the report says.

