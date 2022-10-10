As result of rocket fire in Kyiv region, 1 person died, 10 were injured, - RMA

The air alert in Ukraine lasted for more than five hours.

Oleksiy Kuleba, the head of Kyiv RMA, announced this on Telegram channel, Censor.NET informs.

According to him, as a result of the massive attack in the region, two objects of critical infrastructure, about 30 residential buildings, one administrative building and a warehouse of a private enterprise were damaged.

"As a result of shelling in the Kyiv region, 10 people were injured, and 1 more person died," the head of the region notes.

He also informs that there will be planned shutdowns of the electricity supply in the Kyiv region.

"What we will warn about in advance. Currently, a shutdown schedule is being prepared. All emergency services are working on the ground. In the event of an air alarm - immediately go to the shelter," the message says.

