Lukashenko did not make final decision to fully enter war on side of Russian Federation, - Defense Intelligence

Currently, it cannot be claimed that the Belarusian dictator Oleksandr Lukashenko made the final decision on the participation of the Republic of Belarus in the war against Ukraine on the side of the Russian Federation.

Andrii Yusov, a representative of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense, said this in a comment to Ukrinform, Censor.NET informs.

"Today we cannot say that the final decision has been made by Lukashenko. And as of today, according to the general information from various sources, practical actions on possible preparation and implementation in the country, in particular, additional mobilization measures have not been observed. Accordingly, reports of such a decision has not yet come in. The activity of the land component along the border with Ukraine is currently within daily limits, without drastic changes.

That is, we can say and claim that Putin is trying to pressure Lukashenko with regard to full participation in the war against Ukraine, but we can see what help the Lukashenka regime provides to Putin in this - this is the air space, and many other moments that were present, and in that including the supply of ammunition and weapons, which was reported earlier. But with regard to full participation in the ground operation today, we cannot claim this. If such a decision is made and preparations are made, Ukraine will know about it and react accordingly as one of the possible scenarios," Yusov said, adding that Ukraine is ready for this case, and all necessary measures are being taken.

The representative of the Defense Intelligence once again emphasized that, as of today, there is no strike group on the territory of Belarus that could launch an attack on the territory of Ukraine in the coming days.

"As of now, there is no such thing, and there is no information that an appropriate decision has been made on the participation of Belarusian troops in a ground operation today. If there is such preparation, Ukraine will know about it. But one way or another, this is a scenario for which the defense forces are ready. and Ukraine is carrying out the entire range of measures to respond to this as planned," Yusov explained.

Commenting on information about the transfer of Russian mobilized troops to the territory of Belarus, the spokesman noted that Ukrainian intelligence had previously reported on the preparation of appropriate infrastructure on the territory of the Republic of Belarus in order to place an additional 20,000 Russian troops there.

Lukashenka's statements today, Yusov noted, only confirm this information. "Full-fledged preparations are underway for the deployment of the infrastructure, which means that they will be there. But the presence of these troops is also not only a war against Ukraine, it is also additional pressure on Belarusian society, and possibly on Lukashenka himself. That is, it is actually an occupation corps on the territory of Belarus itself", - believes the spokesman of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications of the Republic of Belarus.