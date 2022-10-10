In addition to missiles, enemy is shelling Ukraine with fakes today, - SSU

The Security Service warns Ukrainians about the deliberate spread of disinformation by Russia and asks them not to succumb to the enemy’s provocations.

As Censor.NET informs about this with reference to the SSU press center.

"In addition to missiles, today the enemy is "shooting" at us with fakes and nonsense. This is an important part of his plan. The task of the occupiers is to increase the media effect of missile strikes and shake up the information space of Ukraine. Therefore, various information and psychological special operations (IPSO) are underway.

The list of topics is extremely wide: from the exaggeration of the number of missiles fired and the consequences of the damage to rumors about the evacuation of government officials," the special service noted.

The Security Service of Ukraine calls on citizens of Ukraine to:

Do not trust the publications of enemy or pro-Russian Telegram channels

Do not share unverified data among your friends and acquaintances

Get information only from official sources

Do not take or distribute photos and videos of the consequences of "arrivals"

"And most importantly, believe in the defenders of Ukraine and help them! The enemy will not be able to intimidate us. Calmness and a cool mind are an important component of our future victory," the message reads.

