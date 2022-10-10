EU is already preparing response to today’s massive Russian missile attack on Ukrainian cities, - Kuleba

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba, said that the European Union is already preparing a response in connection with the massive Russian missile attack on Ukrainian cities on October 10.

He mentioned this while talking about a telephone conversation with the EU's chief diplomat Josep Borrell, Censor.NET reports with reference to "European Truth".

Kuleba said that he confirmed the support from the EU against the background of these events. "New relevant EU decisions are already being prepared," said Dmytro Kuleba.

