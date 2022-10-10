7 254 48
EU is already preparing response to today’s massive Russian missile attack on Ukrainian cities, - Kuleba
The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba, said that the European Union is already preparing a response in connection with the massive Russian missile attack on Ukrainian cities on October 10.
He mentioned this while talking about a telephone conversation with the EU's chief diplomat Josep Borrell, Censor.NET reports with reference to "European Truth".
Kuleba said that he confirmed the support from the EU against the background of these events. "New relevant EU decisions are already being prepared," said Dmytro Kuleba.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password