Russia’s attacks on civilians of Ukraine are war crimes, - head of European Council Michel

Russia’s missile attack on Ukrainian civilians is a war crime.

This was stated by the chairman of the European Council, Charles Michel, Censor.NET informs with reference to Interfax-Ukraine.

"Russia's appalling attacks on Kyiv and other cities across Ukraine show the Kremlin's desperation. These indiscriminate attacks on civilians are war crimes. Commitment to supporting Ukraine and holding the Russian regime accountable - we will discuss this with our G7 partners," Michel wrote on Twitter.

