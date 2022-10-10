Red Cross denied Reuters’ information about suspension of its work in Ukraine
The Red Cross denied information about the suspension of operations in Ukraine. The organization continues to work in an intensified mode.
As Censor.NET informs, this is stated in the statement published by the organization on Facebook.
