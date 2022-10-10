In Kremenchuk district, Russian rocket and Iranian "Shahed" were shot down in morning. 3 rockets hit infrastructure object - RMA

During the massive Russian missile attack on Ukraine, an energy infrastructure facility was damaged in the Kremenchuk district.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the head of the Poltava RMA, Dmytro Lunin.

"Early in the morning, the enemy struck the Kremenchuk district. One rocket and one Iranian "Shahed" were shot down. Three rockets hit an energy infrastructure object. This caused interruptions in electricity and water supply throughout the region," the message reads.

It is noted that currently there is water supply partially or completely in 50 communities, and energy supply has been restored in 48 communities.

"There is light in all district centers where needed, crews go to places, and check substations. Water supply is also being restored, works are still ongoing in Myrhorod," added Lunin.

