Explosions rang out in Kremenchuk district. Air defense shot down 2 Russian missiles. There are victims

Today, October 10, after 5:00 p.m., explosions rang out in Kremenchuk district of Poltava region. Air defense forces shot down 2 missiles. 3 people were injured.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the head of the Poltava OVA, Dmytro Lunin.

"Two rockets were shot down in the Kremenchuk district. Three people were injured due to the fall of debris from one of the Russian rockets. All necessary assistance is being provided." - the message says.

After that, at 5:27 p.m., an air raid warning was sounded.

Watch more: Moment of missile attack on Kyiv. VIDEO