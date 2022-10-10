Rocket attack on residential building in Zaporizhzhia: three dead and seven injured

In Zaporizhzhia, as a result of an enemy S-300 missile hitting a residential building, three people died and seven others were injured.

journalists were informed about this by the National Security Service in the Zaporizhzhia region.

"Three dead, seven wounded at this time (3:30 p.m. - ed). The work is ongoing, the information may change," the law enforcement officers reported.

Earlier it was reported that at 1:50 a.m. the Russians launched missiles (previously S-300) at the regional center. The targets were a residential apartment building in the city center, civil and critical infrastructure, and a kindergarten.

Employees of the police, emergency services, emergency services, ambulance workers, as well as specialists of specialized services continue to work at the scene.

Law enforcement officers are inspecting the places of events and collecting evidence of the armed aggression of the Russian army.

In the future, criminal proceedings will be opened for all the collected materials under Part 2 of Art. 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine "Violation of laws and customs of war".

As reported, on the morning of October 10, Russian troops launched a massive missile attack on Ukraine. Affected infrastructure facilities in 8 regions and Kyiv. According to the latest data, 11 people died and 64 people were injured.