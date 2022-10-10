Ministry of Defense of Belarus stated that they "are not going to war" with Ukraine, unless they are "provoked"

The Minister of Defense of Belarus, Viktor Hryenin, made a separate statement in which he warned Ukraine not to take "wrong steps" and "provoke" in order to avoid war.

This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Defense of Belarus, Censor.NET reports.

"We note that our neighbors (Ukrainians) have become concerned today that aggressive actions may be taken by the armed forces of the Republic of Belarus. This is about the continuous release of information about the alleged preparation of an attack on our part. We had and still have one answer to this: no provoke us - we are not going to fight with you. We don't want to fight with Lithuanians, Poles, and even more so Ukrainians. If you don't want to and don't take the wrong steps, then there won't be a war," Hryenin said.

According to Hryenin, the armed forces of Belarus are focused only on the defense of the country. He threatened a "quick and tough" response in case of "provocations".

