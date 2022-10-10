Russian Su-25 attack aircraft was shot down in Kherson region, AC "South"

A Russian Su-25 attack aircraft was shot down by air defense forces in the Kherson region.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the "South" air command.

"On October 10, at around 2:30 p.m., in the Kherson region, a unit of the Kherson anti-aircraft missile brigade shot down a Russian Su-25 attack aircraft," the report says.

