Zelensky spoke with Truss: "We count on leadership of Great Britain in covering our skies"

Ukraine is counting on the leadership of Great Britain in the defense support of our country and the protection of the sky.

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, announced this after a conversation with the Prime Minister of Great Britain, Liz Truss, Censor.NET reports.

"I spoke with the Prime Minister of Great Britain, Liz Truss. We count on Great Britain's leadership in strengthening international political and defense support for Ukraine, in particular regarding the protection of our skies. We discussed further decisive actions to increase pressure on Russia," Zelensky said.

