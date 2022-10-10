Two "Shahed-136" kamikaze drones were shot down over Kryvy Rih - Dnipropetrovsk RMA
Two Iranian-made kamikaze drones were shot down in the sky over Kryvyi Rih.
This was announced by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk regional military administration, Valentyn Reznichenko, Censor.NET informs.
"Our air defense destroyed two Shahed-136 kamikaze drones over Kryvy Rih. They were directed by the enemy to attack the critical infrastructure of the region," the message says.
