ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
7670 visitors online
News War
2 815 21

Two "Shahed-136" kamikaze drones were shot down over Kryvy Rih - Dnipropetrovsk RMA

шахед

Two Iranian-made kamikaze drones were shot down in the sky over Kryvyi Rih.

This was announced by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk regional military administration, Valentyn Reznichenko, Censor.NET informs.

"Our air defense destroyed two Shahed-136 kamikaze drones over Kryvy Rih. They were directed by the enemy to attack the critical infrastructure of the region," the message says.

Read more: Russian Su-25 attack aircraft was shot down in Kherson region, AC "South"

Author: 

Kryvyy Rih (355) Anti-aircraft warfare (1454) drones (2271)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 