After massive missile strikes none of Western partners offered to negotiate with Russia - Kuleba

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said none of his Western counterparts spoke about talks with Russia, making phone calls Monday after the Russian missile strikes.

He stated this on the air of the national telethon, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to "European truth".

"No one has dared to do that. Even though we are diplomats, but in the last days, when anyone tries to say the word negotiation, we just shut our mouths. Because after what Russia has done, there is only one conclusion - the Russian missile is Russia's answer to negotiations. And we clearly say this to some countries that are trying to talk about it," Kuleba said.

According to him, the Foreign Ministry has received requests for needs from all government agencies and is already working with partners to provide support, not just military support, but one that will help overcome energy problems."

"These attacks by Putin will not change or scare our partners. Everyone is expressing condolences, but I've told every interlocutor that I respect and thank them for them, but now we need air defense systems, missile defense systems, and even just diesel generators," the Minister added.