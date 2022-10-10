Russian troops suffer losses and attack in Bakhmut and Avdiivka directions, - AFU General Staff

During the current day, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled enemy attacks in the areas of the settlements of Bakhmut, Bakhmutske, Mayorsk, Soledar and Pervomaiske. During the current day, the aviation of the Defense Forces made 5 strikes. It has been confirmed that 3 areas of concentration of weapons and military equipment, as well as 2 anti-aircraft missile systems of the enemy, have been destroyed.

This is stated in operational information of of the General Staff of the Armed Forces as of 18.00 on 10.10.2022 regarding the Russian invasion, reports Censor.NЕТ.

"Glory to Ukraine! The two hundred and twenty-ninth day of the heroic resistance of the Ukrainian nation to the Russian large-scale invasion continues.

The enemy is trying to hold the temporarily captured territories, is shelling the positions of our troops, is concentrating its efforts on attempts to disrupt the active actions of the Defense Forces in certain directions, and is conducting offensive actions in the Bakhmut and Avdiivka directions.

In the Volyn and Poliske directions, the situation remains without significant changes. The regime of the self-proclaimed president of the Republic of Belarus continues to support Russia's armed aggression, provides bridgeheads for launching strikes on the territory of Ukraine and weapons. At the same time, the formation of an offensive group has not been noted, there is no threat of an attack from the territory of the Republic of Belarus as of October 10.

The enemy fired in other directions:

in the Siversky direction - from mortars and barrel artillery, in the areas of Yanzhulivka, Tymonovichi, Mykhalchyna Sloboda, Virnopillya and Myropillya settlements;

in the Slobozhansk direction - from mortars, barrel and jet artillery, as well as tanks, in the areas of the settlements of Ivashki, Strelecha, Hurivka, Kamianka, Dvorichna and Stelmakhivka;

in the Kramatorsk direction - from tanks, mortars, barrel and rocket artillery, along the entire line of contact. In particular, in the area of ​​the settlement of Bilogorivka;

in the direction of Bakhmut, the enemy shelled the areas of settlements of Siversk, Soledar, Bakhmut, Mayorsk, Kurdyumivka and New York;

in the Avdiivka direction, the districts of Pervomaiskyi, Vugledar, Nevelskyi and Maryinka were hit by fire from tanks, mortars, barrel and rocket artillery.

The enemy did not carry out offensive actions in the Novopavlovsk and Zaporizhzhia directions. Zaliznychne, Biloghir'ya, Vremivka, Dorozhnyanka, Temyrivka, and Chervone came under fire.

In the South Buh direction, the enemy intensified shelling from tanks, mortars, barrel and rocket artillery. During the current day, he carried out more than 93 artillery strikes, which is almost three times more than during the previous day. In addition to the positions of our troops, populated areas were also affected by fire. Nikopol, Vyshchetarasivka and Novokiivka were the most affected.

The enemy continues to suffer losses. According to detailed information, as of October 9, the battalion tactical group of the enemy from the 150th motorized rifle division, operating in the Kherson direction and consisting mainly of demobilized servicemen, has already lost more than 520 people killed.

To meet the needs of hospitals in temporarily occupied settlements, which are actively used by the invaders as hospitals, additional groups of medical workers arrive. In the children's hospital of one of the settlements of Luhansk region, the Russian occupiers placed their wounded, along with sick children. Among them are former prisoners, representatives of the private military campaign "Wagner". There are rare cases when children are not treated and discharged to free up beds.

At the same time, the enemy continues to cover himself with the population of the temporarily occupied territories, as a human shield. Thus, in some educational institutions of the Yasynuvat district of the Donetsk region, at the same time as the educational process, servicemen of units of the Russian occupation forces continue to be accommodated.

During the current day, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled enemy attacks in the areas of the settlements of Bakhmut, Bakhmutske, Mayorsk, Soledar and Pervomaiske.

Along with the repulse of the enemy's air attack, the Air Force of the Defense Forces during the current day struck 5 strikes. It has been confirmed that 3 areas of concentration of weapons and military equipment, as well as 2 anti-aircraft missile systems of the enemy, have been destroyed.

Missile troops and artillery hit the control post, three areas of concentration of manpower, weapons and military equipment and one S-300 anti-aircraft missile system of the enemy in a day.

We believe in the Armed Forces! Do not intimidate us! Let's resist! Glory to Ukraine!" - says the message.