Russian missile strikes demonstrated extreme cruelty of Putin’s illegal war against Ukraine - Biden

The United States strongly condemns Russia’s current missile strikes on Ukrainian territory, particularly on Kyiv, and demands that Russia withdraw its troops.

This is stated in the statement of US President Joe Biden, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to "Ukrainian truth".

"These attacks killed and injured civilians and destroyed targets without military necessity. They once again demonstrate the extreme brutality of Putin's illegal war against the Ukrainian people," the statement said.

Biden said these attacks only further reinforce the U.S. commitment to helping the people of Ukraine for as long as necessary.

"Together with our allies and partners, we will continue to make Russia pay the price for its aggression, hold Putin and Russia accountable for its atrocities and war crimes, and provide the support necessary for Ukrainian forces to defend their country and their freedom," the statement said.