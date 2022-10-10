As result of rocket attacks, 1,307 settlements remain without electricity, - State Emergency Service of Ukraine

As of 21:00, as a result of rocket fire, 1,307 settlements remain without power

This is stated by Censor.NЕТ with reference to SES.

"1,307 settlements in the following regions remain without power:

766 in Sumy region;

353 in Lviv region;

169 in Ternopil region;

13 in Kyiv region;

6 in Khmelnytskyi region", the message says.

