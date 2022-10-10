As result of rocket attacks, 1,307 settlements remain without electricity, - State Emergency Service of Ukraine
As of 21:00, as a result of rocket fire, 1,307 settlements remain without power
This is stated by Censor.NЕТ with reference to SES.
"1,307 settlements in the following regions remain without power:
766 in Sumy region;
353 in Lviv region;
169 in Ternopil region;
13 in Kyiv region;
6 in Khmelnytskyi region", the message says.
