ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
7541 visitors online
News Russian aggression against Ukraine
997 0

As result of rocket attacks, 1,307 settlements remain without electricity, - State Emergency Service of Ukraine

знеструмлення

As of 21:00, as a result of rocket fire, 1,307 settlements remain without power

This is stated by Censor.NЕТ with reference to SES

"1,307 settlements in the following regions remain without power:

766 in Sumy region;
353 in Lviv region;
169 in Ternopil region;
13 in Kyiv region;
6 in Khmelnytskyi region", the message says.

Read more: In Kyiv city and Kyiv region, emergency power outage schedules are used, - KCSA

Author: 

shoot out (12873) electric power (463) State Emergency Service of Ukraine (741) electric_power (49)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Telegram
 
 