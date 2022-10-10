ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
7541 visitors online
News
1 337 1

EU will continue to provide military support to Ukraine and help prepare for winter, - head of European Council Michel

мішель

European Council President Charles Michel said that he strongly condemns the terrible and unacceptable strikes that Russia has inflicted on Kyiv and Ukraine.

This is stated by рress service of President of the European Council, іnforms Censor.NЕТ

"Indiscriminate targeting of civilians is a war crime. I remember the European Council's firm commitment to accountability: those responsible will be brought to justice. That the Kremlin is resorting to such tactics is only evidence of its own growing desperation.

The EU remains firmly committed to supporting Ukraine politically, financially, militarily and humanely, as well as to its reconstruction and needs in preparation for winter," the statement said.

Read more: Russia’s attacks on civilians of Ukraine are war crimes, - head of European Council Michel

Author: 

shoot out (12873) Council of Europe (90) Ukraine (5783) Charles Michel (93)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Telegram
 
 