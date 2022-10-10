EU will continue to provide military support to Ukraine and help prepare for winter, - head of European Council Michel

European Council President Charles Michel said that he strongly condemns the terrible and unacceptable strikes that Russia has inflicted on Kyiv and Ukraine.

This is stated by рress service of President of the European Council, іnforms Censor.NЕТ.

"Indiscriminate targeting of civilians is a war crime. I remember the European Council's firm commitment to accountability: those responsible will be brought to justice. That the Kremlin is resorting to such tactics is only evidence of its own growing desperation.

The EU remains firmly committed to supporting Ukraine politically, financially, militarily and humanely, as well as to its reconstruction and needs in preparation for winter," the statement said.

Read more: Russia’s attacks on civilians of Ukraine are war crimes, - head of European Council Michel