After today’s massive missile attacks, some countries will recognize Russia as terrorist state - Kuleba

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dmytro Kuleba, believes that some countries, as a result of Russia’s numerous missile attacks on Ukraine, recognize it as a terrorist state.

He stated this on the air of the national telethon, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to Ukrinform.

"It is heard, heard, and I think that there will be countries that, as a result of today's tragic events, will make such decisions. Of course, everyone is looking at the United States, their decision to grant Russia the status of a state sponsor of terrorism," said the head of Ukrainian diplomacy.

Kuleba added that he had discussed recognizing Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism with US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, and noted that Washington was in the process of determining the issue.