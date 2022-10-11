After today’s massive missile attacks, some countries will recognize Russia as terrorist state - Kuleba
The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dmytro Kuleba, believes that some countries, as a result of Russia’s numerous missile attacks on Ukraine, recognize it as a terrorist state.
He stated this on the air of the national telethon, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to Ukrinform.
"It is heard, heard, and I think that there will be countries that, as a result of today's tragic events, will make such decisions. Of course, everyone is looking at the United States, their decision to grant Russia the status of a state sponsor of terrorism," said the head of Ukrainian diplomacy.
Kuleba added that he had discussed recognizing Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism with US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, and noted that Washington was in the process of determining the issue.
