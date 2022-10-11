AFU repelled attacks of occupiers in districts of Bakhmut, Bakhmutske, Mayorsk, Soledar, and Pervomayske, - General Staff

Over the past day, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled the attacks of the occupiers in the areas of the settlements of Bakhmut, Bakhmutske, Mayorsk, Soledar, and Pervomayske.

Thus, the two hundred-and-thirtieth day of the heroic resistance of the Ukrainian nation to the large-scale Russian invasion began.

Not achieving success, the enemy launches missile strikes and actively uses attack UAVs to damage critical infrastructure and densely populated cities of our country. The enemy is unable to stop the successful counteroffensive of the Defense Forces in the Kharkiv and Kherson directions, so it is trying to intimidate and sow panic among the population of Ukraine.

Mobilization and transfer of reserves by the enemy also do not provide an opportunity to overcome the resistance of the defenders of our country.

During the previous day, the occupiers launched more than 61 rockets and 32 air strikes, carried out approximately 92 attacks from rocket salvo systems.

73 air targets were destroyed by air defense units in various directions, including 46 cruise missiles and 27 unmanned aerial vehicles.

As a result of a massive missile attack, the infrastructure of more than 30 settlements was damaged in the past day. These are, in particular, Kyiv, Lviv, Rivne, Zhytomyr, Ternopil, Khmelnytsky, Ivano-Frankivsk, Vinnytsia, Pryluky, Nizhyn, Konotop, Kharkiv, Kremenchuk, Dnipro, Kryvy Rih, Zaporizhzhia, Mykolaiv, Odesa. Civilian citizens of Ukraine were killed and wounded.

The threat of the enemy launching missile strikes on critical infrastructure and peaceful neighborhoods remain.

Also, the occupiers do not stop trying to hold the temporarily captured territories, shell the positions of our troops, focus their efforts on trying to disrupt the counter-offensive actions of the units of the Defense Forces, and try to conduct offensive actions in separate directions.

The situation in the Volyn and Polissia directions has not changed significantly. According to available information, the leadership of the Republic of Belarus continues to provide support to the Russian Federation in the war against Ukraine, giving the Russian Federation the opportunity to use the airspace and airfield network to carry out airstrikes on the territory of Ukraine.

In the indicated areas, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine are monitoring the situation, there are no signs of the formation of offensive groups on the territory of the Republic of Belarus and the movement of troops as of 06:00 a.m.on October 11 of the current year.

The enemy fired in other directions:

in the Siversk direction - from mortars, barrel, and jet artillery, in the areas of Yanzhulivka, Tymonovichi, Mykhalchyna Sloboda of Chernihiv region, and Bilopillia and Myropillia of Sumy region;

in the Slobozhansk direction - from artillery and tanks, in the areas of the settlements of Ivashki, Strilecha, Hurivka, Kamianka, Dvorichna, Stelmakhivka, Borshchova, Sotnytsky Kozachok, Guriiv Kozachok, Kozacha Lopan, Vilkhuvatka, and Chuhunivka;

in the Kramatorsk direction - from tanks, mortars, barrel, and rocket artillery, along the entire line of contact. In particular, in the areas of the settlements of Bilohorivka, Hrekivka, Novoyehorivka, Raihorodok, Pershotravneve, Novoliubivka, Makiivka, Nove, Zarichne, Terny, Serebrianka, and Hrihorivka;

in the Bakhmut direction, the enemy inflicted fire damage in the areas of settlements of Siversk, Soledar, Bakhmut, Bakhmutske, Mayorsk, Kurdiumivka, New York, Krasna Hora, Chasiv Yar, Yakovlivka, Zelenopillia, and Odradivka.

The enemy did not carry out offensive operations in the Avdiivka, Novopavliv, and Zaporizhzhia directions. Avdiivka, Pervomaiske, Vodiane, Krasnohorivka, Mariinka, Novomykhailivka, Vuhledar, Nevelske, Zaliznychne, Bilohiria, Vremivka, Zelene Pole, Novosilka, Shcherbaki, Novopil, Novomykolaivka, Huliaipilske, Doronka were shelled by tanks, mortars, barrel and jet artillery. Temyrivka and Chervone.

In the South Buh direction, the enemy intensified shelling from tanks and artillery of various types. Areas of the settlements of Vyshchetarasivka, Novokiivka, Pravdyne, Myrne, Ternovi Pody, Liubomyrivka, Shyroke, Kyselivka, Chervona Dolyna, Blahodativka, Davydiv Brid and Nova Kamianka were affected by the fire.

Over the past day, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled the attacks of the occupiers in the areas of the settlements of Bakhmut, Bakhmutske, Mayorsk, Soledar, and Pervomaiske.

The enemy continues to suffer losses. So, on October 9 of this year, in the area of Bilozerka, Kherson region, our soldiers destroyed about 15 units of enemy military equipment. On October 10, in the area of Beryslav settlement, a hangar with military equipment of the enemy was hit, the losses are being clarified.

The aggressors recommend to teachers of universities in Kherson who cooperate with the occupation authorities to move to the territory of Crimea. It is also known that in the event of a "complication" of the situation in the temporarily occupied territory of Ukrainian Crimea, the occupying authorities have plans to evacuate the families of representatives of the leadership of the security forces serving in the said territory.

In the city of Starobilsk, Luhansk region, the occupiers are searching for Ukrainian patriots, detaining family members and friends of military personnel, as well as law enforcement officers.

In addition, according to available information, in the Luhansk region, under the guise of searching for Ukrainian saboteurs, the invaders are looking for their deserters.

Over the previous day, missile forces and artillery hit the command post, four areas of concentration of manpower, weapons, and military equipment, one S-300 anti-aircraft missile system of the enemy, and one warehouse with ammunition.