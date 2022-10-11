Explosion rang out in military unit of occupied Dzhankoy, there are dead and wounded

In the evening of Monday, October 10, an explosion rang out on the territory of a military unit in the occupied Dzhankoy.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Telegram channels.

The military unit houses the 39th helicopter regiment of the 27th mixed aviation division of the 4th Air Force and Air Defense Command of the Southern Military District of the Russian Federation, three aviation squadrons with Mi-8, Mi-35M, Mi-28, and Ka-52. Helicopters of the border service of the FSB of the Russian Federation are also stationed there.

It is noted that as a result of the explosion on the territory of the unit there are wounded and dead occupants. In particular, more than 20 ambulances were recorded that drove towards the hospital of the Black Sea Fleet and City Hospital No. 1 in Sevastopol.

