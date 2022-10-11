Massive missile attack on Ukraine: number of victims is 19 people, - State Emergency Service

In Ukraine, as of 7:00 a.m. Tuesday, October 11, 19 people were victims of yesterday’s massive rocket attacks.

This was reported by the SES, Censor.NET informs.

"According to preliminary data, 19 people died, another 105 were injured. As a result of the shelling, objects of critical and civil infrastructure were hit in 12 regions and the city of Kyiv, where more than 30 fires broke out, which were extinguished by the forces of the State Emergency Service," the message says.

301 settlements in the Kyiv, Lviv, Sumy, Ternopil, and Khmelnytsky regions remain without power.

