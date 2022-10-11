ENG
Air defense forces shot down eight kamikaze drones in morning - OC "South"

This morning, air defense forces shot down eight "Shahed-136" kamikaze drones in southern Ukraine.

"At dawn, the enemy again attacked the southern regions with kamikaze drones. Air defense forces shot down 5 "Shahed-136" over Mykolayiv region, 3 over Odesa region," the message reads.

Read more: In 3.5 hours AFU destroyed 13 kamikaze drones

