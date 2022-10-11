Air defense forces shot down eight kamikaze drones in morning - OC "South"

This morning, air defense forces shot down eight "Shahed-136" kamikaze drones in southern Ukraine.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the OC "South".

"At dawn, the enemy again attacked the southern regions with kamikaze drones. Air defense forces shot down 5 "Shahed-136" over Mykolayiv region, 3 over Odesa region," the message reads.

