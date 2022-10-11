805 children have already been injured in Ukraine due to Russian aggression, - Prosecutor General’s Office. INFOGRAPHICS

422 children died and 805 were injured. On October 10, a 12-year-old boy was injured as a result of shelling by the occupiers of Sloviansk, Donetsk region.

This was reported by the Prosecutor General's Office, Censor.NET informs.

"According to the official information of the juvenile prosecutors, 422 children died and more than 805 were injured of varying degrees of severity," the message reads.

The most affected children were in the Donetsk region - 407, Kharkiv - 252, Kyiv - 116, Mykolaiv - 76, Chernihiv - 68, Luhansk - 64, Zaporizhzhia - 68, Kherson - 57, Dnipropetrovsk - 30.

The data are not final, as work continues to establish them in places of active hostilities, in temporarily captured and liberated territories.

