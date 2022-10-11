There is threat of attack on Ternopil region. Telegram channels report explosions in Odesa and Vinnytsia
There is a threat of an attack on the Ternopil region.
Volodymyr Trush, the head of the Ternopil RMA, reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.
"I ask everyone to go to the shelter immediately," he said.
Meanwhile, telegram channels report the sounds of explosions in Odesa and Vinnytsia. There is currently no official confirmation of this information, however, an air alert has been announced throughout the territory of Ukraine, except for Crimea.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password