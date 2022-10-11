ENG
There is threat of attack on Ternopil region. Telegram channels report explosions in Odesa and Vinnytsia

There is a threat of an attack on the Ternopil region.

Volodymyr Trush, the head of the Ternopil RMA, reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

"I ask everyone to go to the shelter immediately," he said.

Meanwhile, telegram channels report the sounds of explosions in Odesa and Vinnytsia. There is currently no official confirmation of this information, however, an air alert has been announced throughout the territory of Ukraine, except for Crimea.

